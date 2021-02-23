Shreveport hospital creates water farm to keep operations going

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus health has created a self-sufficient water farm at their Bert Kouns location. The system has a 20,000-gallon tanker, pumping enough water to run the entire hospital.

Christus says the city’s water pressure was not high enough to for the hospital to operate fully.

“We use water a whole lot more than just washing our hands, or flushing toilets. Water is essential, potable water is essential to making sure our hospital runs and we use it from everything from human dialysis, to sterilization of our sugerical equipment, to the humidity in our o.r’s. There is so many things we are using this water for,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier CEO.

Christus Health plans to use the water farm until the city pressure is up and the boil advisory has ended.