Shreveport Juneteenth celebrations spark fireworks sales

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time, people in Shreveport are celebrating the Juneteenth holiday with a bang.

The city council voted to extend the sale and use of fireworks for Freedom Day Friday.

The Kennedy kids are excited to comb through the aisles of Holiday Fireworks on Mansfield Road.

“Shopping for firecrackers,” said Krishawn Kennedy, 8.

And everyone in the family has their favorite items to shop for.

“The big ones,” said Samaze Kennedy, 6.

“I like all the colors,” said Bryanna Kennedy, 5.

“It’s a special holiday,” said Shameka Kennedy, their mom. “Especially for us, gathering around having a good time.”

Fireworks sales are now approved within Shreveport city limits to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

“Juneteenth celebrates the independence of African-Americans,” said Liberty Harless. “My daddy always talked about that and just celebrating it this year, 2020, is a big deal for us.”

Harless and her family plan to light up the night sky June 19.

“We’re actually very, very excited,” said Harless. “It’s just – loss of words.”

The shelves are stocked at Holiday Fireworks to help make a night to remember.

“We love being able to help families create memories and things like that, so adding another holiday is just adding that many more memories for families to make,” said Amber Snider, owner.

Store staff are wearing face coverings and wiping down carts to help stop the spread of germs.

Instead, they’re focused on spreading awareness of the holiday.

“It’s been extremely positive,” said Snider. “People are excited. Every phone call I’ve gotten, every face I’ve seen, they’re excited that we’re able to open for this.”

According to the ordinance, fireworks are not permitted to be set off in city limits between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. They can be used through June 20 for Juneteenth and again from noon July 1 – 10 p.m. July 5.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.