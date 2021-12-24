Shreveport kid-preneurs working and learning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- LaToria Stewart is a local financial planner and school assistant principal, she has merged those skills when it comes to her own children. She decided they needed to learn about business and finances hands-on, so she said let’s start a business and you will help run it.

10-year-old Caden and 13-year-old Camryn were up for the challenge and they together tossed around ideas, but they landed on a vending machine business. It’s called Paramount Stewart Enterprises.

The kids research the products, choose them, and stock the machine. If they find something is not selling they replace it. They also handle the money, supervised by their mom.

Their first machine was placed at the Andress building in downtown Shreveport and they are about to install a second machine at the Firestone on Jewella.

LaToria says she is not opposed to helping others get something started for their kids if you’re interested you can contact her at her financial planning business The Ultimate Financial Boutique.