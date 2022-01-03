Shreveport Little Theatre now selling tickets for “The Lonesome West”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreveport Little Theatre is now selling tickets to their first production of 2022, “The Lonesome West”

“The Lonesome West” is a brutally funny play about two perpetually feuding brothers. Valene and Coleman, two brothers living alone in their father’s house after his recent death, find it impossible to exist without the most massive and violent disputes over the most mundane and innocent of topics.

Play Director, Robert Alfred and cast member, Chris Evans, join us live in studio to tell us all the exciting details.

To purchase tickets, click here.

