Shreveport loses an education icon

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport historian and longtime Southern University at Shreveport professor passes away Thursday.

Willie Burton authored several books on the history of Shreveport’s African American community.

The history professor also headed SUSLA’s Social Sciences Department before his retirement. He started his career in education at SUSLA in 1968.

Burton is the author of the books, “The Blacker The Berry… A Black History of Shreveport” and “On The Black Side of Shreveport: A History.” He also chronicled the history of SUSLA.

Burton served on the Caddo Parish School Board for 17 years representing District 3.

Burton’s son tells KTAL/KMSS funeral services are pending.