Shreveport man formally charged in death of Ringold woman shot in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been formally charged in the death of a woman who was fatally shot in the Highland neighborhood in mid-September.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill Tuesday charging 33-year-old Ricky DeWayne Waffer with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Princess Cooper.

It happened in the 400 block of Egan Street on Wednesday, September 18. Waffer was arrested the following week for allegedly shooting Cooper and leaving her mortally wounded in a vacant lot, where Shreveport police soon found her after hearing the gunshots.

Cooper was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she died just after 8 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.