Shreveport man thankful to be alive after tree falls on his home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is counting his blessings after narrowly surviving a tree falling on his house.

When Hurricane Laura set her sights on Shreveport, Robert Lane reached out for some help.

“I had just asked the Lord to take care of me,” he said. “Don’t let nothing happen over here.”

Lane said his prayers were answered.

“I could’ve been gone in 30 seconds,” he said.

The storm’s powerful winds toppled a tree on top of his bedroom.

“I’m just laying in the bed, half asleep and I heard something fall,” he said.

That left lane within inches of losing his life.

“It come through the house and a two-by-four hit me in my head, and so it just kinda busted the skin up,” he said.

But, it’s a wound that will heal.

“He did spare my life, so I can’t complain,” he said. “He did. He did that.”

Lane said he was skeptical about the tree surviving the storm.

“I had been out here looking at the tree, leary that it might fall,” he said.

It’s a fall that Lane will not soon forget.

“It sounded like, just a lot of bang,” he said. “And that’s enough to wake you if youwere asleep.”

The home’s owner said he’s had the property less than a year and hadn’t even had a chance to get insurance.

