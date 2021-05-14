Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds first listening session for federal funding distribution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL-KMSS)- Shreveport Mayor Adrain Perkins held his first listening session Thursday at Bryd High school auditorium. He said this session is an effort to allow the public to weigh in on where federal funds should go.

The American Rescue Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, delivers $1.7 billion in local relief for Louisiana cities, parishes, and towns. In the package, Shreveport is set to receive $48.64 million.

Over a dozen citizens attended the listening session at Byrd high school. They said majority of the federal funds should be allocated to public safety.

“We have rolling gun violence in our neighborhood all the time, you can hear them. I just don’t know what the answer is to that,” Penny Durham, who’s a concerned citizen said.

Mayor Perkins said it’s important to involve the community in these types of decisions.

“We heard a lot tonight saying put the dollars here..but we have needs that should have been fixed decades ago in all four of those categories,” he said.

The four important categories Perkins stressed about during the session were Economic Development, Technology, Public Safety and Infrastructure.

“I think the meeting tonight went great. We heard various perspectives from across our city. We learned a lot as a staff and that was the point of tonight. We wanted to come out, we wanted to hear from citizens, we wanted to hear their priorities and that’s exactly what we got,” Mayor Perkins said.

Residents are encouraged to complete a survey and rank funding priorities by clicking here. You can also view the list of upcoming sessions around the city.

