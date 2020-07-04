Shreveport mayor considering making mask mandatory for residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State health officials say COVID-19 is on the rise in Northwest Louisiana, and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is considering mandating masks.

“We we’re doing so well, region 7 the whole northwest corner of the state is the only part of the state, that was seeing decreases in numbers,” said Dr. Martha Whyte Region 7 Louisiana Public Health Director, “we have climbed and we are all the way back to where we were, you know, early May late April.”

Dr. Whyte says hospitals are seeing a new wave of cases is coming from the 18-to-30 year old age group.

“They are going into the hospital, they may not be going onto ventalitors as much, but they are going into the hospital, so they are getting really sick.”

If the numbers continue to rise, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says quote:

“We are considering mandating masks. I am speaking with city leaders on both sides of the river, as well as business owners, about this potential next step. We need to do everything we can to safeguard public health and keep our economy open and running.”

“And everybody is saying it’s my right not to wear a mask, well not really because your harming other people and we don’t have the right to harm other people,” said Dr. Whyte.

At a local grocery store off Youree drive not everyone who walked inside wore a mask, but a majority of people did.

“Everybody is thinking that this is over with it, it’s not far from over with, we got a long way to go and the mask are really going to help,” said Darrell Traveler, Shreveport Citizen.

“You’re going home to your elderly, you’re going home to your grandparents, you’re going home to those most vulnerable and I just think it’s absolutley neccessary that he put that mandate in place,” said another Shreveport citizen Kay Waller.

Kay Waller says she takes this very seriously, and makes it mandatory for herself.

“Don’t use the same mask, everytime, I wash my mask and I put a new one everyday when I leave out,” said Waller.

We reach out to Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker to see where he stands on mandatory masks:

The City Spokesperson Tracy Landry says, “Mayor Walker does not believe bossier should mandate the wearing of masks or face coverings. But in my personal experience, after going to two grocery stores today, It seems that i saw more people wearing masks than not. Hopefully, people are heeding both the governor’s message and Mayor Walker’s message he gave in his briefing this week.”

