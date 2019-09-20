Shreveport Mayor to address future Police Chief position on Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will make an announcement next week regarding the Chief of Police position.

Mayor Perkins will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Government Plaza.

Public safety tops the Mayor’s list of priorities.

Perkins said, “Selecting the next Police Chief is a matter I take seriously. This decision will impact the City of Shreveport for years to come. There has been a lot of speculation, but I remain focused on making the right decision for Shreveport residents.”

