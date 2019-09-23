Shreveport mayor nominates Ben Raymond for Police Chief

BREAKING UPDATE: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has named interim Police Chief Ben Raymond as his pick to take the role permanently.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Perkins announced his intent to nominate Raymond to become the permanent Chief of Police, saying “this is an opportunity for our community to come together.”

The nomination must receive majority approval from the city council.

The announcement comes following a series of controversial events in the course of the selection process, including the exclusion of interim Police Chief Ben Raymond from the list of three finalists recommended by a selection committee appointed by Perkins.

Those finalists were Sgt. Michael Carter, Lt. Tedris Smith, and Asst. Chief Wayne Smith. Perkins went on to interview all three, but some members of the committee and others expressed concerns that the acting chief should have had an opportunity to interview for the job.

Raymond has served as provisional Police Chief since November 2018, when he was appointed to the interim position by then-Mayor Ollie Tyler after Police Chief Alan Crump took a leave of absence. Crump officially retired from the Shreveport Police Department on July 31. State law requires that Perkins must fill the position by September 29.

While Perkins was out of town on city business on September 19, Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman added Raymond to the list of candidates while acting in his capacity as Mayor pro-tem.

Later the same day, the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association sent a letter to Perkins objecting to Bowman’s decision to add Raymond to the list and urged the Mayor to move forward with the original three finalists, which includes SPOA President Sgt. Michael Carter.

Perkins has not commented on whether he has considered selecting a nominee from outside the committee’s recommendations, but he has the option of doing so. In a statement announcing his intent to name a permanent police chief Monday, he said public safety tops his list of priorities.

“Selecting the next Police Chief is a matter I take seriously. This decision will impact the City of Shreveport for years to come. There has been a lot of speculation, but I remain focused on making the right decision for Shreveport residents.”

Perkins’ nominee for Chief of Police must be confirmed by the majority of the city council. In addition to Bowman, Council Member Willie Bradford has also publicly expressed concern about Raymond’s exclusion.

