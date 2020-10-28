Shreveport mother creates non-profit in honor of her slain son to stop violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Felicia Hinton is remembering her son in a special way, by creating a non-profit in his honor, hoping to help kids stay off the streets and out of crime.

“That’s what type of person he was, he was always wanting to help and make sure that he did his part and I want to do my part,” said Felicia Hinton founder of “Dayton Dreams”.

Hinton says she is tired of the violent crime happening in the community, and she says it’s become normal for people.

“It’s not normal to me. I’m not going to accept it, i’m not afraid first of all. So whatever I can do to stop this violence going on in Shreveport and surrounding areas i’m going to do whatever I can to stop it.”

Hinton’s pregnant daughter was shot in the chest while at a red light in August and she survived. But, her son Dayton Deshawn Williams was killed last October in west Shreveport.

“He was actually sitting on the floor eating pizza rolls. And then the next thing you know he ends up shot.”

She is wanting to use the goals dayton set for himself to bring new opportunites for children in the community, especially for young black males.

“I always wanted to make sure that they had the best opportunites possible, with life and education and living their dreams and making a good life and making their dreams come true.”

This Saturday she’s partnering with the Pipes Foundation to host a trunk or treat for kids at Ford Park for 1pm.

