Shreveport NAACP hosts Bridging the Gap… A Dialogue of Past, Present and Future.

A local organization is engaging millennials in conversations targeting important issues in the City of Shreveport.

The Millennials of the Shreveport chapter of the NACCP along with Southern University at Shreveport held a panel discussion downtown Wednesday night.

It was called Bridging the Gap… A Dialogue of Past Present and Future. Topics ranging from education to mental health were addressed.

Lloyd Thomspon says, “When folks my age move on, we’ll be able to put in good hands to continue to go on and be a light in a dark path in this community in the fight for justice for all people of color in this community.”

The goal is to continue to conversation and to come up with a plan of action.

