Shreveport native wins Pulitzer Prize

ATLANTA, Ga. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native Jericho Brown wins Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, for his latest collection, “The Tradition.”

Brown earned a PhD from the University of Houston, an MFA from the University of New Orleans, and a BA from Dillard University. He graduated from C.E. Byrd High School.

He is an associate professor and the director of the Creative Writing Program at Emory University in Atlanta.

A National Book Award finalist, The Tradition questions why and how we’ve become accustomed to terror: in the bedroom, the classroom, the workplace, and the movie theater.

Brown has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard, and the National Endowment for the Arts, and he is the winner of a Whiting Award.

Brown’s first book, Please (New Issues, 2008), won the American Book Award. His second book, The New Testament (Copper Canyon, 2014), won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award. His third collection is The Tradition (Copper Canyon, 2019).

His poems have appeared in Bennington Review, BuzzFeed, Fence, jubilat, The New Republic, The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Paris Review, TIME, and several volumes of The Best American Poetry.