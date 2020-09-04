Shreveport non-profit caters to communities impacted by storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many people living in Hurricane Laura’s direct path are now on their own long road to recovery.

But, with no electricity and no stores open to find food, that makes rebuilding their communities that much more difficult. That’s where a northwest Louisiana non-profit comes in.

Bryan Roppolo is no stranger to a smoker.

“Anywhere from pulled pork to chicken – you name it, we’ve made it,” said Roppolo.

He’s gone from competing in cook-offs to serving others a taste of his talents.

“We all have a love of cooking and a love of food, so what better way to do it? Cook it and give it away,” he said.

Volunteers with Giving Bak Foundation have been working around the clock since Hurricane Laura moved through Louisiana. So far they’ve made more than 30,000 meals for those impacted by the storm.

“Just the smile on their face,” said Adam Chamberlain. “They’re crying, telling you how thankful they are. You just come back and do it another ten hours and don’t think twice about it.”

The food is donated by the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank and private donors, then prepared and packaged in Shreveport. The meals are then distributed directly by churches located in the devastated areas.

“We’re just providing the meal for them to be able to take care of their own,” Roppolo said. “Their own families and their own friends and the people in their neighborhood.”

The group is touching lives with a taste of home-cooking.

“Even though their house may have been blown away, or a tree may have fallen on their house, that there is someone out there that still loves them,” said Roppolo. “That’s why we do it.”

Warming souls with the promise of a warm meal.

You can donate to the Giving Bak Foundation on their website, givingbak.org.

