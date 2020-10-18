Shreveport pastor is honored with a street dedication in remembrance of his life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A street in Shreveport’s country club neighborhood is dedicated to a community pioneer and church leader Pastor Wilbur Dawson Sr.

Family, friends, and church members, and city leaders gather to dedicate Marion Place off of Greenwood Road to pastor Wilbur Dawson senior.

“He helped a lot of people and we just wanted to honor his life and legacy, that he walked this earth and made a difference,” said Shanesel Dawson, son of Wilbur Dawson.

The dedication was led by his son Shanesel Dawson, Wilbur’s wife, and church members from Shadow Of The Cross Church.

“My father was a worker in the community, civil rights activist, a business man, a pastor.”

Back in the sixties Wilbur Dawson fought for equality.

“He came along with B.J. Mason, Reverend Hermit Ford, that participated in a lot of the boycotts and sit-ins and protest that was needed back in the ’60s and ’70s that helped pathway for some of the things we enjoy today,” said Willie Bradford, a friend of Wilbur Dawson.

Even in his later years in life, he continued to fight for his community being very passionate about ending the violence in Shreveport.

“He saw that a lot of people were getting killed in violent acts, so he built a coffin and he walked around and talked about the violence that we need to stop and that all life was precious,” said Shanesel Dawson.

Pastor Wilbur Dawson senior passed away in June. His family and friends want this dedication to serve as a reminder of Wilbur’s message.

“His motto was I can help someone as I pass along, my living should not be in vain, so about the legacy of help and that everyone in this world needs a little help and we’re just here to spread that message.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.