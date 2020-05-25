Shreveport pastor recognized COVID-19 victims on Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church held a special memorial day service, to not only remember service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice, but to also remember those who died from COVID-19.

“Just five minutes to take a pause to remember the lives of those folks who succumbed to COVID-19. And to just pray for those families who remain and those are affected and yet still alive,” said Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Theron Jackson.

But Pastor Jackson says he doesn’t want to take away the original meaning of Memorial Day.

“I don’t want to make an unfair comparison, because Memorial Day historically is about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service. But I did tell folks yesterday, at least they had basic training, at least they had the equipment and they were prepared. And they knew what they were possibly putting themselves in harm’s way. But COVID-19 hit us unexpectedly and in two and a half months it has devastated a lot of people in this community.”

This came about after Pastor Jackson saw the death toll in Louisiana.

“I thought about as we come to memorial day, what better way of opportunity, then to memorialize people who have been victims in this COVID-19 battle.”

The Caddo Parish Coroners Office is reporting more than 180 coronavirus related deaths.

“We don’t hear names mention here often. There’s so many obituaries that we don’t get a chance to read, so many funerals that can’t happen, so much grieving, that does not happen.”

The prayer service was streamed virtually on Facebook live. Taking a two minute pause of silence to remember the lives lost. Hoping to provide comfort to the families impacted by COVID-19.

“People are still in ICU units right now. And I just paused so that we would not forget that while we, think about that, this is more than about barbecue and gathering, that is still something important going on in our country.”

