Shreveport pastors are hosting a revival to stop violence in the city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Children of God Men Ministries are hosting a week-long revival to change the lives of those in the Mooretown Community. Bringing church to where they live in the Clear Horizons Apartments, and the New Zion Apartments.

“Today’s, revival is a start for our community, a lot has been going on lately in our community and we just want to change it for everyone,” said Lexie Pope, Mooretown community member.

“That’s what we need, we need more love, we need more teaching. And the only way you can get it taught is that we have to get out there and do it we can’t talk about what can be done, what’s not being done, we got to get out and do it,” said Floria Simpson, another Mooretown Community member.

The pastors hope the revival will help bring down the violence in the city.

“What spurred us is when the little boy, was shot, the two-year-old, and that spurred us to get up, and come out here,” said Pastor Calvin Kimble, Head Chaplain of Shreveport Police Department.

Those who live in the community feel the revival will not put a stop to the crime, but they say it’s a start.

“To me it means hope. a start to a new beginning,” said Pope.

“I think it’s really going to make a change for us as people,” said Simpson.

And the pastors are not only trying to change lives but bring the people together.

“Teaching love, we’re trying to communicate, and hoping that these guns and stuff, that these people will lay them down,” said Pastor Kimble.

The revival takes place at 5:30 p.m. every day this week through Friday. They will meet between the Clear Horizons and the New Zion Apartment Complexes.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.