SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the Market Street/Airport Drive area.

When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound to an arm. She was treated at the scene by Shreveport Fire Department EMTs and was later taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument between two women escalated and one of the women stabbed the other. She left the scene before officers arrived.

A resident at the home where the altercation took place identified the alleged suspect to police and was taking them to where it is believed she lives.