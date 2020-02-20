Shreveport firefighters battle multi-house fire in Stoner Hill neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Fire Crews battle an early morning fire in the Stoner Hill neighborhood.

Shreveport firefighters responded to multiple calls of a house fire in the 2400 block of C. E. Galloway Boulevard at 2:42 A.M.

Units arrived at the scene to find the main fire spread to two other homes.

It took 24 units 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The residents of all three homes were evacuated in time.

No injuries have been reported.

The house fire where the fire originated has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

