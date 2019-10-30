Shreveport Police Chief addresses SPOA letter that calls for a public campaign against the upcoming bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Shreveport Police Chief and President of the Shreveport Police Officers Association are at odds over the upcoming 186-million dollar bond proposal.

The SPOA said they are starting a public campaign urging voters to vote “no”. The union president and the police chief disagree on the proposal and how support is being gauged from police employees.

On October 17, the Shreveport Police Officers Association voted “not” to support the proposal. Police Chief Ben Raymond found the vote inconsistent with what he heard from his officers.

“Less than two years ago. The association came out publicly and said we need a new police building. Let’s have a bond proposal to build a new facility, and here we are October of 2019 and a police facility could be on the ballot next month. I’m just curious as to what changed in the minds of some of our members,” Raymond said.

So he decided to ask the officers himself.

“So I went to roll calls and explained what the bond proposal was and was not and I was very clear to officers that I’m not asking you what your personal vote is going to be, whether you are going to vote yes or no. I’m simply asking from a departmental standpoint do you support the fact that tax payers want to buy us new facilities?” Raymond said.

The Information Technology department also created a ballot which was sent to officers. Something that did not sit well with the union.

“Members have called the union board and also called their supervisors and said what do we do? How do we vote? This is a company email and they’re gonna know we’ve opened it. We know what the chief wants. Can we really express ourselves here?” said Dr. Michael Carter, president of Shreveport Police Officers Association.

Carter said this is what sparked him to create a public campaign against the proposal.

The bond proposal also includes six-million dollars for constructing new police substations and five-point-five million for special investigations, mounted patrol and improvements to the city jail.

Carter said he would be more supportive if the items were included in separate propositions.

“I think it could be better crafted, better laid out, and have a lot more transparency. It’s like-this what we want and we’re going to lump them together. So if you want one of them, you have to vote for all of them,” Carter said.

“We just want to know does the police department as a whole, not just one particular group of the department support us getting a new capital improvements project,” Raymond said.

Raymond said he agrees the police department deserves raises to fit the regional average. However it cannot be done through a capital improvement project in a bond proposal.