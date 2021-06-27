Shreveport police investigate Saturday afternoon fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon while driving through the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Keshun Cole, 20, was pronounced dead at the hospital around two-and-a-half hours after he was taken there by Shreveport Fire Department ambulance.

Just before 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police say Cole was driving south on Union Street in the 6200 block when he was shot in the back twice. Cole continued to drive south on Union until he crashed in the 6900 block of Union.

When SPD officers arrived, Cole was unresponsive and was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call crime stoppers at (318) 673-673.