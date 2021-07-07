Shreveport police investigating after man shot on Virginia Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood where a man was hit by gunfire and left in critical condition Wednesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call at 9:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chin and leg. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet about what led up to the shooting, and SPD is actively searching for any gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department.