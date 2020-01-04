Shreveport police remind people about safety in parking lots after abduction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are reminding people about safety in parking lots after a woman was abducted at gun point Thursday while leaving her job at a local medical center and forced to withdraw cash from ATM.

Police have still not released the suspect’s description besides that she’s a woman which officials said is very rare for this type of crime.

Detectives investigating after an employee of Christus Highland Medical Center is abducted at gunpoint by a female suspect and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM. The suspect forced the victim into her own car in the parking lot before making her drive to an ATM to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. The abductor then stole the victim’s car and drove back to the hospital before fleeing

After this crime Shreveport police are reminding people to always be aware of your surroundings.

“What happened yesterday, you look at a parking lot and there’s a lot of cars. People can easily approach you if you’re not paying attention,” said Corporal Marcus Hines, Shreveport Police Public Information Officer.

He said don’t be paranoid but look for people acting out of place.

“You want to be looking for persons who may be ducking down besides cars. Someone who looks to just be sitting in a car for a long period of time,” Hines said.

Be sure to carry something with you to defend yourself and alert others.

“Make sure you have a panic button if you feel uncomfortable. Most cars have panic buttons. If you feel uncomfortable. If you feel there may be something going on press that panic button and alert and if someone has ill intentions their likely to flee at that point,” Hines said.

Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System released a statement yesterday saying they’re working with police and have increased security.