Shreveport police seek help finding missing woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who may not have been heard from since February.

Police say Sheila Bryant told them she last spoke to her daughter, 43-year-old Holly Trenise Brown, on February 2, 2019. Bryant, who does not live in Shreveport, said her daughter is homeless. She reported her missing in April.

Holly Trenise Brown is described as a black woman, 5’10, and 130 pounds. Police say she is known to frequent the areas of Highland or near 400 Pete Harris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Gaddy at 318-673-7020.

