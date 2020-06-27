Shreveport police seek information on Saturday morning carjackings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Departments Violent Crimes unit are looking for a group of individuals believed responsible for two early morning carjacking incidents in east Shreveport.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police officers were called to contact a Lyft driver who advised that two individuals attempted to carjack him at the intersection of Kings Highway and Gilbert Drive.

The victim advised that there were four people in a black or dark colored BMW SUV, possibly an X Series.

Approximately ten minutes later, at the Haystack Apartments in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue, a woman had just arrived at an apartment and was retrieving items from her back seat when she observed a black BMW SUV stop in front of her car.

She could tell that a black male was driving and there was a black female in the front passenger’s seat. A black male exited from the back of the SUV and ran toward her pointing a silver handgun at her and took her car at gunpoint.

The black male suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood, light colored shorts, and a white t-shirt. Fortunately, the victim suffered no injuries. The victim’s vehicle was a 2007 Gray Toyota Camry. It has not been recovered.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage from the apartment complex and have released some of that video to the public in hopes that someone may recognize these individuals.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible for these crimes. Those with information are asked to contact them anonymously at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service. You will never be asked for your name, only your information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.