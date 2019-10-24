Shreveport property owner and city dispute $316 water bill for vacant home

Shreveport homeowner Rod Pilgreen is dealing with a complex issue.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” said Pilgreen as he looked at his most recent water and sewerage bills.

“I have two houses in the neighborhood. This house that my family lives in. We have a family of five that lives here. Showers. Washes dishes. Washes clothes. Just daily use,” said Pilgreen. “I have another home down the street that’s been vacant since the middle of July.”

The September water bill for the south Shreveport home they live in is around $229.

As for the other home in the neighborhood, that’s what Pilgreen says doesn’t make sense.

“The September bill at my vacant house is $316.08,” he said.

Last week, NBC 6 News was first to tell you Shreveport water and sewer customers will be repaid millions of dollars after a judge ruled customers have been over-billed for almost a decade.

“I found your article and contacted you,” said Pilgreen. “It’s just not logical for this bill, at a vacant home, to be $316.”

We contacted City Hall. They responded immediately.

“Obviously that’s going to trigger a … that doesn’t look right,” said Barbara Featherston, the Director of Water & Sewerage.

Featherston oversees all aspects of the water department and sent out the Assistant Superintendent to meet with Pilgreen at his vacant property.

He examined the water usage history, and used a smart phone meter reader to assure no human errors were made.

“We had the pictures from the meter read and they’re perfectly clear,” said Featherston. “We feel very comfortable that this is the before and after. This is the water that flowed through the meter.”

You may be thinking there has to be a leak. The city tested for leaks and found none.

“This is pretty cut and dry,” said Featherston.

But not in Pilgreen’s eyes. The vacant home is for sale and he and his realtor regularly check on the property.

“I have not seen any sign of a water leak,” he said. “No toilets running or any drips in the sink. I don’t see any evidence of that.”

Featherston says on the odd chance a toilet was leaking, a one gallon-a-minute leak would equal more than 10,000 gallons of water used in a week. Pilgreen says that would still not be close to the 56,000 gallons of water he was charged for.

“There’s no one living in the house,” said Pilgreen.

Featherston says the data doesn’t lie.

“I have a picture of the read. And the water went through meter, and at some point we have to pay for the treatment of that water. The pumping of that water. The subsequent disposal of how that comes back to us,” she said. “We have to accommodate for that.”

Pilgreen says he plans on paying the bill so water to the property is not turned off.

The city says they do offer accommodations for instances like this, but would not say if a refund is part of that accommodation.

Featherston say the upcoming bond proposal includes Advanced Metering Infrastructure which would read a homeowners water meter several times over the course of a month.

She says it would alert customers of high water usage, and potentially prevent problems like this one.