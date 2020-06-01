Shreveport protesters call for change within SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s day two of people peacefully gathering in Shreveport, protesting police brutality. Monday close to a hundred people gathered in front of the Shreveport Police Department calling for change.

“We are fighting for our right to live,” said Pastor Linus Mayes of New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

They put action behind their words with a peaceful protest in front of the Shreveport Police Department.

“This was an already brewing thing, right. So what we saw with Anthony Childs it just spilled over into what happened with Geroge Floyd, what happened with Breonna Taylor in Louisville Kentucky. So I am out here because those people, that can be me and I am very well aware of that,” said Daryl Joy Walters who participated in Monday morning protest.

Dozens of people taking a stand for what they believe in.

“Black lives matter we’re here to fight for justice, everybody should be equal. It’s not just justice for some, it need to be justice for all, and I’m here fighting for all,” said protester Jemel Webb.

During the first protest on Sunday, Shreveport police officers escorted the crowd through downtown Shreveport. And during Monday’s protest they passed out water to those calling for change.

“We appreciate the solidarity that has been given to us by the police officers, but we want policy changes. That is the only thing that we are asking and that we want the killings to stop against black people,” said protester Shanae Elbert.

The goal of the protest was personal for everyone involved.

“I have a black husband, I have a black child, I am a black person myself and at any moment I can fear for my life, it being taken by the people who have been sworn to protect me,” said elbert.

Some saying a way to make change is by uniting with people of all backgrounds.

“I don’t think this is a fight that we can fight divided, that we can accomplish and really solve divided. And everything coming out has been reinforcing a problem that we’ve known has existed for decades for centuries and it’s the most important thing we have going on right now and I can’t imagine a more important place to be,” said Gretchen Epton who protested Monday morning.

