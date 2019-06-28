Shreveport residents cleaning up after Wednesday night storms

Wednesday night, thunderstorms packed a punch as they rolled into Shreveport. The thunderstorm winds gusted between forty to sixty miles per hour. The storms knocked down trees on homes, cars, and power lines.

Today, power crews restored power to neighborhoods. Two residents described what they heard as storms move in. ” You could see the rain. It was horizontal. The wind was blowing like crazy,” said Martie Powell. “When the storms rolled through, I heard the winds. I never imagined I was going to see all of this damage,” said Asriel McClain.

The Louisiana Cajun Navy was on hand. The organization comes in to assist following storms. Keith Bryant and his team traveled to Shreveport to help make a difference for others. Bryant is planning to launch a new way for volunteers to assist with storm recovery. \

