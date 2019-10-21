Shreveport residents left cleaning up following severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents are left assessing damage, and cleaning up the mess, following a round of severe storms that blew through the Ark-La-Tex late Sunday night.

Broken tree limbs, uprooted trees, and downed power lines lined Buncombe Road near LA Highway 169.

John Counts, a resident on Buncombe Road, had downed trees throughout his yard, but only minimal damage to his home. He says he’s fortunate.

“It really looks like a tornado just blew right through here,” Counts said. “I mean, just annihilated everything.”

Cleanup efforts are underway, but Counts says there is a lot to be done.

“It’s way more than my family can handle,” Counts said. “Once you get a chance to look around, the cleanup is going to be huge. It’s going to take a lot of time.”

