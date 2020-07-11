Shreveport restaurant requires customers wear masks regardless of citywide mandate’s status

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mandate or not, some Shreveport businesses are still requiring customers to mask up before entering.

Since opening in November, Zuzul Coastal Cuisine has served up a following with their signature seafood dishes.

“Here we’re very popular with the calamari,” said Gabriel Balderas, the restaurant’s chef and owner. “Calamari’s the most popular appetizer we have.”

But, like most local businesses, the coronavirus slowed sales substantially.

“Fortunately we’re able to open back up and we’re slowly bringing the customers back,” said Balderas.

And they’re coming back with an added accessory.

“I have to wear a face mask,” said Carolyn Webb. “And I don’t mind, you know, wearing a face mask if it’s gonna protect everybody.”

The restaurant now requires masks be worn by customers, but not the whole time they’re there.

“They don’t have an issue wearing it for ten seconds,” Balderas said. “Because all it takes is wear it at the door, sit at the table, and take off your mask to eat.”

Customers we spoke with admitted the masks aren’t convenient, but said they make them feel better protected from the virus.

“I do feel a lot more safe,” said Shaquella Smith. “Because, you know, when you talk, spit comes out of your mouth and you never know what kind of germs you would catch.”

“It’s uncomfortable, but if it’s keeping us safe and keeping us from spreading it to other people, I understand why,” said Allen Smith.

And, as for the staff, they say masking up is better than shutting down.

“We feel like if it’s gonna keep us from being shut down again, we’ll do whatever it takes to keep our restaurants and our doors open,” said Balderas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.