Shreveport restaurant’s rezoning request raises resident concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A popular Shreveport restaurant’s rezoning request is serving up a full plate of contention for some neighbors.

The city council is considering allowing land near Superior Grill on Line Avenue be changed from residential to commercial.

Rachael Hansil and her family moved down the street from the restaurant because of the area’s walkability.

“I want to be a part of my community,” said Hansil. “I don’t want to be forced to live in a gated neighborhood or out of the city limits just to stay away from businesses.”

But, she says some of the restaurant’s patrons don’t show the same love for the community.

“I’ve had people plow all the way through our backyard and pass out,” said Hansil. “Some of the people that frequent Superior are not always nice guests in our neighborhood.”

The restaurant’s owner is proposing adding additional parking space for the business on Montrose Drive to ease overflow in the parking lot next to the restaurant.

“I just think that more parking is going to equal to more disturbances to the neighborhood,” said Lyndsey Higgins.

Higgins has lived on the street for 25 years.

This is the second time the Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved the restaurant’s rezoning request for this land.

“I don’t want to hinder business here,” said Higgins. “I just think this is a bad investment for the neighborhood, for the city. It’s not going to cause anything but a rift.”

In 2018, the rezoning request was stopped by city council. The decision is now up to the council members once again, and neighbors are making their voices heard.

“I am currently working on the front line to protect our citizens from the deadly coronavirus, however I must also serve as a concerned citizen and liaison to protect my neighborhood,” said a resident in a comment read by Councilwoman LeVette Fuller during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We don’t want lights imposing on our property, we want it to look aesthetic, those types of things,” said Jennifer Goodpaster.

“The MPC, the city council and the people applying to be rezoned – they don’t have to live here,” said Hansil. “We have to live here.”

We reached out to the owner of Superior Grill for comment and they were unavailable.

The city council postponed any decisions on the rezoning ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

