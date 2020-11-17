Shreveport shelters serving Thanksgiving meals amid COVID precautions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thanksgiving dinner will look different for families across the country. Changes are also expected at several local shelters serving up hot meals to those in need.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is trying to bring some normalcy on Thanksgiving Day. Lt. Jamaal Ellis says they’re continuing their tradition of serving hot meals, but with precautions due to COVID-19. This year to-go meals will be offered, there will be limited tables outside and all will be socially distanced.

“The need is great this year. There are a lot of people that will be coming to pick up meals to take home.”

The Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations this holiday season and to-go containers. People can also donate to the Red Kettle campaign virtually.

At the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, no volunteers will be allowed inside because of social distancing guidelines, but Sarah Ardis wants the public to know they’re in need of volunteers to deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re asking everyone to remain in their cars, wears masks and practice good social distancing whenever they deliver these meals.”

The goal is to serve a thousand meals in the community and 200-300 on site at the Rescue Mission. Food donations are being accepted and can be dropped off or you can purchase items on their Amazon wish list.

“I think in 2020 people are feeling isolated, feeling lonely and to have a Thanksgiving meal provided to them by a stranger just would mean the world and would give them hope, they so desperately need.”

With the pandemic, Christian Service has been dishing out more meals than usual and Al Moore expects that to be the case on Thanksgiving.

“The numbers are up. We are expecting a big crowd to come in on Thanksgiving Day, because of the pandemic. A lot of people are not working, they don’t have resources to have any meals.

Clients must wear a mask and on that day they’ll only be serving to-go meals. Christian Service is accepting bottles of water, plastic utensils and to-go containers.