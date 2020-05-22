Shreveport small businesses can apply for forgivable loans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins announces a new program aimed at helping Shreveport businesses reopen safely.

Southern University at Shreveport partnered with the city to give money to businesses for essential needs.

“Southern University Shreveport wants to continue to embrace business owners especially those who come from diverse and challenged backgrounds. We want to help them succeed in starting businesses, ensuring that their businesses grow.

The Safe Reopening Fund would provide $100,000 in forgivable micro-loans for small businesses.

Business can apply to receive $500. It will be awarded to 200 businesses. The loans will be forgiven after 90 days.

The money can be used for unexpected expenses related to reopening like PPE and disinfectant supplies.

Eligible businesses can have no more than five employees including the owner. The application can be found the Shreve Biz website. The deadline to apply is June 5th.