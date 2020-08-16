Shreveport tech company offers relief to parents and schools this upcoming semester

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport company is working to protect students who are virtual learning this school year.

As students will learn through virtual means more this year than ever before, how are they protected from parts of the internet they should not see? That’s where Cyber Reef Solutions comes in.

“A reef protects an island and we’re protecting our customers from cyber attacks. So if the school provides the device for the kid to take home to get internet access, by law they have to protect those kids. We provide the filtering that protects those kids,” said Hilton Nicholson, Cyber Reef Solutions CEO.

Cyber Reef Solutions offers technology to school districts that block students from certain websites and downloads. The company is used by school districts across the country and state. Including Caddo and Bossier Parish schools this semester.

“So as far as the student is concerned, they don’t see us because we’re in the Cloud. So they don’t see we’re blocking certain sites, but the administrators do,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson is originally from Mobile, Alabama and went to undergraduate college at LA Tech before receiving further degrees at other institutions. He’s worked in cyber security in big cities during his career and launched Cyber Reef Solutions in 2015 in Shreveport.

“My friends up north, because I worked in Boston as well, say Louisiana? You got a business in Louisiana, a tech business in Louisiana? I say yes I do and I’m proud of it because I don’t believe there’s a patent geographically on talent and creativity. We can create right here in Shreveport-Bossier as they can in Silicon Valley. The difference is it’s a lot cheaper and people are a lot friendlier,” Nicholson said.

He was able to launch a tech company right in the middle of downtown Shreveport with help from the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program.

“I’ve never had such a warm welcome period and I’ve been at big companies all over the U.S. When we opened this building the mayor showed up. That was unique. I had never had a mayor show up at any of my businesses. In Chicago we had a business with 20-thousand employees and the mayor never showed up there. So I was really floored,” Nicholson said.

The company has recruited network engineers from colleges around the region, including LA Tech.