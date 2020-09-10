Shreveport veteran receives Quilt of Valor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local World War II veteran received a special surprise from the Quilts Of Valor Foundation Wednesday morning.

At the Sewing Shop, retired Master Sergeant Mel Hendrix was awarded the quilt from the Shreveport chapter of The Southern Belles foundation.

Hendrix served 28 years in the United States Air Force beginning in the 1940s. Before serving in the Air Force, he served in the Maritime Service for two years.

“We feel they have earned this more than a gift, so that is the reason why we call it an award. Because they have gone above and beyond the service to our country,” said Gaylor Boyd, Louisiana Coordinator for Quilts Of Valor.

“Makes me feel humble, grateful, cause I certainly didn’t expect anything at all, it was really a total surprise,” Hendrix said.

Those interested in taking part in upcoming quilting projects can join in on Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Sewing Shop in Shreve City.

