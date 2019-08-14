Shreveport voters to decide on $186 million bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A $186 million bond proposal is now in the hands of Shreveport voters.

On Tuesday the Shreveport City Council voted 4-3 put the proposal on the November 16 ballot.

The proposal was originally well over $200 million but was trimmed down by the City Council.

The proposal does including funding for a new headquarters for the Shreveport Police Department.

