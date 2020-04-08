Shreveport woman recovers from COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman leaves Christus Schumpert Health System to a round of applause from healthcare workers after conquering her fight against COVID-19.

Lynette Everett is seen celebrating in a video posted to Facebook by her son, Dennis Everett.

Everett happily announced his mother’s win over the virus, thanking God for placing “people in our life when you need …that helps remind us daily on how good God is…”

He went on to say “Huge shoutout to the Christus Schumpert hospital staff who took amazing care of my mother. I want to also thank the Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church, Family, Friends, and the Bossier City Alumni Chapter of the greatest fraternity in the world Kappa Alpha Psi for all the prayers, providing food, and just simply checking on me and my family daily.”