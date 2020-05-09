Shreveport woman shares how life is after recovering from COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Its been more than six weeks since a Shreveport mother tested positive with COVID-19. At the time of her diagnosis there were only 40 known cases in Caddo Parish. That number has since jumped to 1,700.

Aviva Williamson is now allowing her diagnosis and the pandemic to fuel her determination to finish out her goals.

“I’m finally feeling back to 100 percent.”

In March, Williamson started experiencing a cough that progressed into chills and a fever. It turns out she had COVID-19.

You really never think that it can hit you even now as I look back on my experience. I’m thankful for the experience because I was able to help some people as far as sharing what I was going through.”

The wife and mother of four spent weeks recovering and dealing with shortness of breath.

“Even after those 14 days, after they were up you really don’t get back your strength. I was at 30 days and was still in the house and still didn’t have my full strength.”

Her youngest daughter started running a fever, but fortunately tested negative for the virus. Now Williamson turned all of her attention back to her family.

“Still taking it easy in the house with the kids. I’ve been cooking so much.”

Right now she isn’t allowing the pandemic to derail any of her plans and is releasing the children’s book, Underneath Our Skin. She wrote it with her 14 year old daughter.

“She’s been through depression. We’ve had a few instances where she even had suicidal thoughts.”

It was written after her daughter struggled with eczema and their goal is to inspire other kids.

“I just had to turn the pain, the tragedy that I was going through into something that I knew that I could reach one of my goals and step into just one of the purposes that God has for me to fulfill.”

Williamson is a teacher and is ready to get back in the classroom with her students, but until then she’s preparing for her virtual book launch Saturday, May 16th. It will start at 5pm on Williamson’s Facebook page and books are already available for purchase on Amazon.