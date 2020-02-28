Shreveport woman stresses importance of cardiovascular health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — February is heart health month and the American Heart Association wants to remind you of the importance of getting regular check ups.

Jo Anne Woodard knows first hand the importance of taking care of your cardiovascular health.

She was working fulltime, felt tired and short of breath, and says she just thought it was part of aging.

She was shocked when she found out it was heart failure.

“Had been healthy all my life,” Woodard said. “(I) had begun to have high blood pressure but had had low blood pressure all my life, very low blood pressure.”

Jo Anne got the care she needed from Christus Health, and encourages others to go to the doctor when they notice anything out of the ordinary.

Doctors say that starts with knowing your numbers: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index.