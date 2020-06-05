Shreveport’s Beat the Heat campaign returns for a second year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is taking applications right now for its Beat the Heat campaign. The first Beat the Heat campaign was introduced in 2006. The campaign is a partnership with the Caddo Council on Aging.

The city will offer 100 air conditioning window units. This is an FIRST COME FIRST SERVED process. In order to apply, you must be sixty two years older, resident of Shreveport, and a homeowner of at least two years.

The window units are funded with $100,000 in community development block grants.

You can apply for the units by visiting the Department of Community Development at 401 East Texas or the Caddo Council on Aging. The applications will remain available through June 19th.

