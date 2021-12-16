Shreveport’s “Holiday Home” can’t be topped according to neighbor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-There’s a home at the corner of Pierremont Road and Fern Avenue that has been nicknamed the “Holiday House” because they decorate for several different holidays including of course Christmas, but also Halloween and Easter.

The home is owned by John and Bitsy Smith and they have a passion for our local community and say that’s why they decorate. John says he loves it when parents bring their children to show them the decorated home that their parents showed them when they were kids.

Neighbor Edgar Guzman said when he and his wife moved in across the street they were impressed with all the decorations, but Edgar said they knew they couldn’t compete with the Smith’s and since they have a great sense of humor they wanted to put up a sign and some lights because it’s the holidays, but Edgar said we are on a budget, so the sign on one side says ditto and on the other same surrounded by Christmas lights.

He said they had the idea a couple of years ago and thought it would be funny, but they didn’t know the Smiths well enough to put up. Over time that has all changed the neighbors are now friends and support each other. So up went the sign this year.

The ditto/same sign has drawn almost as much attention as the holiday home and both families love it and think it’s funny.

If you’re interested in checking out the Holiday House and the ditto/same sign in person, make sure you get there before 9 pm, because the Smiths say it’s lights out at 9 pm sharp.