SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People take their concerns about violent crime in Shreveport directly to city council Tuesday afternoon.

“We must act. I and many others are willing to do whatever. If that’s pay more taxes, if it’s walk the streets, if it’s tutoring. It’s whatever but we absolutely need leadership,” one woman said.

Dr. John Vanchiere, Chief of Pediatrics Infectious Diseases at LSU Health joined nurses, medical students, and pediatricians at city council bringing signs and a message.

“We see these people when they are on death’s doorstep. When they come in with gunshot wounds to all parts of their body. When they come in dying we comfort them. Our nurses are so tired of gun deaths and gun violence,” Dr. Vanchiere said.

Councilman Grayson Boucher of District D is calling for a residents to locked up their vehicles at night to keep kids from stealing guns out of them.

“Guns go into the hands of these criminals that really don’t care who they are shooting at. There’s some things being to guns that are making them semi-automatic. It’s dangerous. In some cases, these kids are shooting themselves because they are making these guns to where you can’t even control them,” Boucher said.

Councilman James Green of District F is declaring May 24 a day of prayer for Shreveport.

“We will have pastors both black and white that will come and we will pray from 2 to 4 p.m.,” Green said.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said the tragedies are spurring action.

“More people are starting to get involved. If there’s anything I’ve been consistent about when it comes to public safety and new initiatives through the Shreveport Police Department, I say it will be for naught if we don’t have citizen involvement. So I’m excited about this moment. When everybody embraces this problem as their own regardless of what neighborhood these acts are taking place in,” Perkins said.

During the meeting, Clarence Reese was officially sworn in as the new fire chief. Which one resident said is an example of how selecting the right people for the job could make a difference.

“I will no longer have to duck and cover at red lights or run stop signs because I feel like the new police chief and fire chief and the city working together we will have a better place to live in,” one resident said.