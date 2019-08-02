Sign up underway for shoe giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s an annual tradition to get local students ready for the first day of school.

Parents can sign up their kids for the 16th annual free back to school shoe giveaway.

The first sign up was Thursday afternoon at Shoppers Value Foods on Greenwood Road.

Families must bring proof of government assistance and be between the ages of six and 21.

“We know without a doubt that there’s a need in here in this community for these services. There have been so many people calling, so many people inquiring the information about where we’re going to be, what time we’re going to be and we just want to continue to be a blessing to this community.”



You can still sign up Monday, August 5th at the Shoppers Value Foods on Hearne Avenue from 3 – 5pm and the Shoppers Value Foods on Nelson Street from 5-7pm.