Six year old flag football playing double amputee inspires others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Montrale “Money” Collins is a six year old with big dreams. He was born with Fibular Hemimelia a rare condition that affects only one in a million kids.

His mother was told by doctors early on that her son’s legs would have to be amputated.

Ieshia Player said, “When they first told us about his condition I was like nervous and scared because I’m in a hospital room, I’m a first time mom, and all they say your baby is going to have to have an amputation and so I’m freaking out.”

But in the end, Ieshia says she made the best decision for her son and she has always since then encouraged all her children including Montrale to do whatever they want to do.

She says he has inspired many people with and without handicaps and they as a family are working to start a Youtube page and Non-profit to help others, especially other parents of child amputees.

Money loves flag football he plays in the FNA league at First Baptist Bossier on the Cornhuskers team. He says he wants to one day play full tackle football and says he believes he will be the first double amputee in the NFL.

For more information head over to Money’s World on Facebook by clicking HERE.