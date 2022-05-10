SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Police say they have once again arrested the pastor of a Christian school in Slidell charged last month with cruelty to juveniles for allegedly taping students’ mouths shut.

This time, 60-year-old Lakeside Christian School headmaster and pastor, John Raymond, allegedly held a four-year-old boy upside down by his ankles and repeatedly “whipped him on the buttocks.”

Police learned the Pre-K student would occasionally have “tantrums,” during which he would sit on the ground and kick and scream. According to reports, Raymond would allegedly place his hand over the boy’s nose and mouth and prevent him from breathing to the point of him going “limp.”

In another incident, the same boy was allegedly “dragged by his ankles” across a floor after he refused to leave with Raymond.

Police say the new allegations that came to light after the initial arrest prompted new witnesses to come forward and further investigation resulted in Raymond’s arrest on Monday afternoon.

Raymond was booked into the Slidell City Jail and will be taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.

The investigation involving Raymond is still ongoing.