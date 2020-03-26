Small businesses come up with creative ways to pay their employees

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Small business owners in the Arklatex say they are struggling to stay open and pay their workers.

“Our staff are more than just staff, more than just employee’s they’re extensions of our family,” said Benjamin Pattillo, co-owner of Flying Heart Brewing.

In the midst of practicing social distancing, Flying Heart Brewery is trying to coming up with different ways to pay and give their workers more hours.

“We’re keeping a maximum of 5 to 6 people at any given time inside the building and that’s just staff. We’re not allowing the outside patrons to come in under any circumstances,”said Pattillo.

The owners are in the process of building a fund to keep paying all 63 workers at the brewery.

“To-go orders and every order that is placed we’re setting aside a portion of that for the staff that are in need,” said Pattillo.

And even giving away essentials to their staff to survive.

“Get milk, egg’s and things like that,” Pattillo said.

But workers like Anna Sullivan who says during this time life is extremely hard.

“It is a struggle not being able to come into work and not being able to pay my bills on time, it’s been rough,” said Anna Sullivan, lead hostess for Flying Heart.

But when anna is at work they make the best out of a bad situation.

“Everytime I come in, it’s always fun and we always make the best of it,” said Sullivan.

Anna says to know her bosses are creating a fund to help her and her co-workers it means so much more then they’ll ever know.

“They do everything they can for us, whether it is giving us extra shifts, you know paying us out of their own pockets just to keep us here and keep us busy and take car of us and take care of our restaurant, we’re not employee’s here we are a family,” Sullivan said.

Flying heart has extended their hours monday through saturday 11am until 6pm.

