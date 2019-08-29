Small rain chances to end as above normal heat returns

Rain will be possible for the next few days, but don’t expect much. Upper-level high pressure will keep us hot and dry next week. Hurricane Dorian expected to slam into Florida as a major storm.

Thursday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and once again soared to the low to middle 90s. Rainfall has been rather limited and likely will remain rather spotty in nature for both Friday and Saturday. Expect temperatures to remain a little above normal during the day and near-normal at night. Friday will see a partly cloudy sky with only a 20% chance for the stray afternoon thunderstorm. Look for lows Friday morning in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will return to the low to middle 90s. We will likely see a carbon copy of tomorrow to start the Labor Day weekend Saturday. Once again, we’ll see a very slight chance for an afternoon storm with highs in the middle 90s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure will then expand into the middle of the country late this weekend and will likely stay there through most of next week. This will shut off any small rain chances that we have and once again create daytime highs that will return to the upper 90s by the middle of next week. With dew points expected to stay in the 70s during this time, heat index values will likely again be well above normal. Don’t be surprised to hear about heat advisories once again.

As of this writing, Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen over the Atlantic. The storm has its sights set on a Florida landfall during the Labor Day weekend. The latest NHC advisory forecasts a category 4 storm at landfall late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Max winds could be 130 mph. It still appears as if this system will not have a direct impact of the weather here in the ArkLaTex. Our sister station at WFLA in Tampa will be providing live updates on the storm with each advisory. That means you can click here to watch the latest on our Tracking the Tropics page at 4 a.m., 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 pm.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 93/71.

–Todd Warren

