Smart Ways to Use Social Media to Benefit Your Business | Social Pal Kal

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting at the Rosehill Ridge Apartments on Thursday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stuckey Street. Police identify the victim as Eric Gentry, 35, of Texarkana Arkansas. He died at the scene after being shot several times. Police said they arrested Kavante Wright, 26, of Texarkana. Texas, a few minutes later, at the scene, without incident.