Sno-Port is bringing snow down south to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sci-Port Discovery Center is bringing snow down south this season with their new Sno-Port exhibition for groups and families.

Sno-Port consists of a variety of interactive snow and ice-themed exhibits, displays, and games as well information about the science and wonder of snow and snowflakes for visitors and students of all ages.

“When you’re trying to describe snow to somebody who never experienced it. That’s when the imagination kicks in so how can you do that while still being scientifically correct,” said Greg Andrews, the planetarium manager.

The exhibition was created by Apex Communications and Events, in conjunction with a variety of local fabricating, lighting and engineering professionals. All of this is in preparation to meet the emerging educational demands of STEM in education.

The team developed activities which highlight a variety of science fields that include geoscience, biology, physics, mathematics, architecture, engineering, computer science, and chemistry.

The exhibit is running now until January 30, 2020.

